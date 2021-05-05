‘New Amsterdam’ Season 3 Episode 11 Preview: “Pressure Drop”

The promo video for NBC’s New Amsterdam season three episode 11 teases that new relationships and attitudes can have dangerous consequences. Episode 11, “Pressure Drop,” will air on May 11, 2021.

Ryan Eggold leads the cast as Dr. Max Goodwin. Janet Montgomery plays Dr. Lauren Bloom, Jocko Sims is Dr. Floyd Reynolds, Freema Agyeman is Dr. Helen Sharpe, Tyler Labine is Dr. Iggy Frome, Anupam Kher is Dr. Vijay Kapoor, and Daniel Dae Kim plays Dr. Cassian Shin.

“Pressure Drop” Plot: Max implements sweeping changes to hospital sustainability practices. Bloom returns from vacation. Reynolds treats a young patient with deadly heat stroke. Iggy discovers a dangerous situation with a former patient.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

When Dr. Max Goodwin took over New Amsterdam, he asked a simple, revolutionary question: “How can I help?” In season three, Max and his team face the daunting task of sustaining that optimism while dealing with a pandemic that exposed the gaping inequities in our health care. Max is no longer content to fix a broken system. He’s determined to tear it down and build something better.