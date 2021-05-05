‘The Flash’ Season 7 Episode 8 Recap: “The People V. Killer Frost” Review

Redemption, self-sacrifice, and betrayal are at the heart of The CW’s The Flash season seven episode eight. The episode begins with Kristen Kramer (Carmen Moore) approving the security and safeguards at a place called Advanced Research Group.

At S.T.A.R. Labs, Team Flash is talking about what to expect at Frost’s sentencing (seems the ice queen decided to skip a trial and plead guilty). Frost (Danielle Panabaker) is ready to pay for the crimes she committed but Caitlin (also Danielle Panabaker) is desperate for Frost to get a light sentence, fearing losing her. An alarm sounds informing the team the Strength Force is in Keystone City. Frost knows Barry is hesitant to leave because of her sentencing hearing, and she and Speed Force Nora (Michelle Harrison) assure him he needs to handle it.

In court, Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) defends Frost and pushes for a light sentence, reminding the judge that Frost has changed and saved lives. Cecile claims Frost only wants to work alongside The Flash to protect the citizens of Central City. The prosecution argues that Killer Frost must pay for her crimes and asks for no jail time but instead that she be forced to take the meta cure which will eliminate her powers forever.

A little later, Caitlin, Cecile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes), Allegra (Kayla Compton), Joe (Jesse L. Martin), and Frost talk during a recess about the new goal the prosecution’s after. They know it comes from Kramer who Frost says has been targeting her since the day she arrived in Central City. Caitlin’s panicking, fearing if Frost is forced to take the cure it might kill her since she was created by her cold DNA powers.

Joe doesn’t understand why Kramer’s going after Frost so hard and wants to find out more about her. Frost reminds everyone she wants to plea her case the right way and tells Caitlin and the others not to try to do anything sneaky or under the radar to help her. When Frost leaves the room, Caitlin, Cisco, and Allegra team up to talk about a plan to save Frost at all costs.

Over in Keystone City, Speed Force Nora and Barry look for the Strength Force but their search takes them to an outreach program. They locate a social worker for the program named Alexa Rivera (Sara Garcia).

Caitlin shows up to the CCPD and distracts the officer at the desk saying she needs to get some personal effects that were never returned to her when she was in a few weeks ago. This allows Allegra to sneak by and place a device Cisco created that should destroy the meta-human cure stored at the CCPD.

Cisco knocks out the security cameras so that Allegra can get to the storage area without being seen. All is going well until Kramer walks out of an office and runs right into Allegra. Cisco alerts Caitlin using the comms and tells her to go help Allegra who’s telling Kramer she’s there to interview her. When Kramer says she doesn’t know what she is talking about Allegra explains she just needs five minutes and if she doesn’t get the interview her boss will chew her out.

Kramer agrees to the interview and as they are walking Allegra uses her powers to create a power surge, knocking out a few lights so she can drop the device unseen and unheard. Caitlin quickly grabs the device from the ground and puts it on the door to the storage room. Cisco activates it and a shock wave destroys the meta cure.

Barry and Speed Force Nora talk to Alexa and try to convince her to come with them to S.T.A.R. Labs to get tested because they think the Strength Force might be inside her. Upset and not putting up with Speed Force Nora’s pushy attitude, Alexa refuses.

Back at S.T.A.R. Labs, Barry and Speed Force Nora argue about how to handle Alexa. Nora wants to force her to take the test by speeding her to the lab to do it. Iris (Candice Patton) interjects and tells Nora that’s not who Barry is or how he handles things.

Back in court, Cecile has Joe testify on Frost’s character. In a touching scene, Joe tells the judge and everyone in court that Frost did commit the crimes she’s charged with but she’s has spent the last few years not only saving him but also the citizens of Central City – and, in fact, the world. “Everyone here in this courtroom owes their lives to Frost,” says Joe. He closes by saying he doesn’t understand how the court could even consider forcing her to take the meta cure because that’s not enforcing justice.

The judge is moved by Joe’s words and is about to give her ruling when the prosecution interrupts. They have new evidence that someone sabotaged the security cameras and destroyed the meta-cure at CCPD. Frost claims she didn’t do it she’s been in court and in custody. Kramer tells the court she has a new replicated version of the cure to give to Frost.

Caitlin stands up and admits it was all her doing and begs the court not to convict Frost. The judge slams down her gavel and demands order. Once the courtroom is quiet, she explains she’ll retire to her chambers and make her decision.

In the defense’s room, Frost asks to speak to Caitlin is private. Frost scolds Caitlin for doing exactly what she asked her not to do. Caitlin pleads for her to understand she did it to protect her and can’t bear the idea of losing her.

Caitlin receives a message from their mom that says Frost won’t die if she takes the cure, she’ll just be human.

Caitlin’s happy but to her surprise and horror Frost refuses to take it. Frost claims that if she’s forced to take the cure it sets a precedent that any meta-human who does something the government disapproves of will be forced to take it as well. She tells an upset Caitlin that if she takes the cure, it will end who she is and Caitlin will still wind up losing her.

Over in Keystone City, The Flash appeals to Alexa to work with Barry. Alexa breaks down and admits she was there when the electrical storm happened in Central City and ever since has been suffering blackouts. She fears she might have the Strength Force inside her. The Flash assures her she can trust Barry and she agrees to go to S.T.A.R. Labs to be tested.

Kramer is expecting to meet with Joe in an interview room but is surprised to see Frost there instead. Frost asks her if she hurt someone she cared about or loved, and Kramer says no. Frost pushes back demanding to know why Kramer is gunning for her and Kramer tells her she hates evil metahumans and confesses she lost a whole platoon to a meta who betrayed her. Frost realizes Kramer’s goal is to go after all metas.

The following day Caitlin and Frost have a chat. Caitlin apologizes to Frost and Frost tells her about Kramer’s real agenda. Frost admits she doesn’t care what happens to her but wants to protect all the other metas. Caitlin has an idea of how to save them and stop Kramer.

Back in court, Frost’s allowed to make a statement before the judge delivers her decision. Frost tells the court that taking away a meta humans’ powers is basically erasing their identity. She asks, “Shouldn’t justice be changing how a person acts not how they were born?!”

Frost continues, explaining she’s changed. She learned that by protecting people she became selfless instead of selfish. She closes her statement by submitting a request for life in prison without parole.

Kramer tries to interject saying the prosecution wants to give Frost the cure, but the judge tells Kramer to be silent and sit down. The judge asks Frost if she understands what she’s asking for and she confirms she does. The judge sentences Frost to life in prison.

A slow-motion scene of Frost walking out of court handcuffed plays, showing she’s allowed to hug Caitlin one final time before being taken away to prison.

Later that night, Kramer says goodbye to Joe at his office and tells him despite their differences she respects him. He admits she’s a good cop but suggests she needs to check which side of the line she’s on.

Barry gets Alexa ready to be tested at S.T.A.R. Labs. She’s terrified she might have the Strength Force inside her, but Barry assures her if she does, he’ll help her. He runs the test and the Strength Force begins to appear. Barry quickly shuts it down and Alexa wakes up scared, asking what she’s going to do now. Barry tells her she’ll be all right and promises they’ll help her deal with this. Just then Speed Force Nora hits Alexa with a large blast of lightning.

Nora tells Barry and Iris they don’t understand Alexa will kill her to get what she wants. Barry argues that they can help Alexa, but Nora insists Barry should be helping her. Nora blames Iris for talking Barry into trying to help Alexa and prepares to blast her with lightning. Barry uses his speed and his own lightning to protect her but Speed Force Nora instead creates a lightning ball combining her and Barry’s energy and strikes an already unconscious Alexa.

Iris runs over to what appears to be a now-dead Alexa. Speed Force Nora stands there full of glowing electricity and says, “Time to choose a side, Barry.”

The Flash Season 7 Episode 8 Review:

Dramatic but lacking any real action or much suspense, season seven episode eight titled “The People V. Killer Frost” wraps up the prosecution of Frost all too fast and closes the best storyline of season seven with an overly dramatic and unsatisfying ending. It’s also far too reminiscent of the episode in season four featuring Barry Allen being on trial for murder. Perhaps the biggest problem with season seven – and the series since season five – is the constant reuse and retooling of storylines and episodes which were done extremely well the first time around.

The highlight of this episode is the exceptional performance delivered by Danielle Panabaker. Her scenes opposite herself as both Caitlin and Frost arguing and confessing their fears and love for each other are the strongest scenes in the episode. Panabaker displays just the right amount of emotion as Caitlin first shows her true anxiety and fear of losing Frost, her sister, and later the heartbreak of Caitlin looking at a piece of art Frost created as she’s headed to prison. It’s perhaps one of the most moving performances of the show’s run. She deserves an Emmy nomination for her performance. (It won’t happen.)

With the realization of Speed Force Nora being a deadly entity to deal with, Team Flash will have their work cut out since they’re more vulnerable than ever with Frost in prison.

GRADE: B-







