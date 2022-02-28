Filming has begun on Searchlight Pictures’ Empire of Light written and directed by Sam Mendes (1917, Skyfall). The film, which marks Oscar winner Mendes’ first solo credit as screenwriter, will shoot in Margate, England as well as along the Kent coastline.

Empire of Light‘s cast includes Oscar winner Olivia Colman (The Favourite) as Hilary, Oscar winner Colin Firth (The King’s Speech) as Mr. Ellis, Micheal Ward (Small Axe: Lovers Rock) as Stephen, Toby Jones (First Cow) as Norman, Tanya Moodie (A Discovery of Witches) as Delia, and Crystal Clark (The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain) as Ruby.

Tom Brooke (The Crown) and Hannah Onslow (Call the Midwife) have just joined the cast as Neil and Janine, respectively.

Searchlight Pictures describes the film as “set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the south coast of England in the 1980s.” No other plot details have been released.

“I’m really thrilled to be working with so many wonderful collaborators across both cast and crew on such a personal project,” stated Sam Mendes. “It’s a particular thrill to be working for the first time with Olivia Colman, and to be working once again with my long-term collaborator Roger Deakins.”

Mendes is producing the film with Academy Award nominee Pippa Harris under their Neal Street Productions banner. Michael Lerman and Julie Pastor are executive producing.

“We are delighted to be working with Searchlight on Empire of Light, and couldn’t hope for better partners,” said Harris. “They have been incredibly collaborative and supportive as we embark on this new venture together.”

“This is a dream partnership for us, between the singular Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, and the outstanding cast led by Olivia, Micheal, and Colin,” said Searchlight Presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum. “We’re very excited for the road ahead.”

Mendes’ behind-the-scenes team will include his long-time collaborator cinematographer Roger Deakins. Naomi Donne is the hair and makeup designer, Lee Smith is the editor, Stuart Wilson is the sound mixer, Nina Gold is the casting director, and Mark Tildesley is the production designer.







