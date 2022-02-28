Anthony Mackie Will Star in Peacock’s ‘Twisted Metal’ Series

Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) is set to both star in and executive produce a live-action adaptation of Twisted Metal which was has been greenlit by Peacock. The official announcement confirms the adaptation will be a half-hour action-comedy and has Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) on board as showrunner, writer, and executive producer.

Per Peacock’s official announcement, Anthony Mackie will play John Doe, “a smart-ass milkman who talks as fast as he drives. With no memory of his past, John gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true, but only if he can survive an onslaught of savage vehicular combat.”

Electric Avenue’s Will Arnett and Marc Forman helped put the adaptation together and will serve as executive producers. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool) came up with this original take and are on board as executive producers. Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios are also executive producing.

The series will be produced by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“Twisted Metal has been a global phenomenon for more than 25 years but it was the creative vision for this live-action adaptation, led by Michael Jonathan Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, that blew us away. Also Anthony Mackie starring made it undeniable!” stated Lisa Katz, president scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “This adrenalin-infused comedy series is in expert hands with our partners at Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, and will be the perfect addition to Peacock as we continue to look for uniquely entertaining programs.”

“We are thrilled that our first series with our good friends at Peacock is with our amazing partners at Electric Avenue, Universal Television, and colleagues at PlayStation Productions,” said Jeff Frost, President, Sony Pictures Television Studios and Jason Clodfelter, co-President, Sony Pictures Television Studios. “Michael Jonathan Smith and Rhett and Paul have ingeniously brought this high-action comedy to life and we are so fortunate to have Anthony at the center of the show. We look forward to this incredible team blowing audiences away with this twisted and inventive concept.”

Peacock released the following description of Twisted Metal:

Twisted Metal, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.