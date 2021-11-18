The official trailer for Amazon Studios’ sci-fi action thriller Encounter reveals more of Riz Ahmed’s character’s backstory. It also provides a few more details on what Ahmed’s up against as he attempts to keep his kids safe from harm.

In addition to Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), the cast includes Oscar winner Octavia Spencer (The Help), Rory Cochrane (White Boy Rick), Lucian-River Chauhan (Heartland), and newcomer Aditya Geddada.

Michael Pearce (Beast) directed and co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Barton (The Ritual). Pearce’s behind the scenes team includes cinematographer Benjamin Kracun, editor Maya Maffioli, and production designer Tim Grimes.

Derrin Schlesinger, Piers Vellacott, and Dimitri Doganis produced, with Fred Berger, Kate Churchill, Jenny Hinkey, Daniel Battsek, Ollie Madden, Julia Oh, Zander Levy, and Katherine Butler executive producing.

Amazon Studios will release the R-rated thriller in theaters on December 3, 2021 followed by a release on Prime Video on December 10th.

The Plot, Courtesy of Amazon:

A decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from a mysterious threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind.







