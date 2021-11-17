‘How I Met Your Father’ Targets a January 2022 Premiere

A super short teaser video featuring the cast of How I Met Your Father revealed season one will premiere on January 18, 2022. HIMYF stars Hilary Duff as Sophie, a mom who will spend the series revealing the story of how she met her son’s dad.

The 10 episode first season will also star Chris Lowell as Jesse, a character described as “smart, a bit of an edge and cynical about love. He’s an aspiring musician who works as an Uber driver to make ends meet and lives with his best friend Tom.”

The cast also includes Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma. Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes, and Josh Peck appear in recurring roles.

How I Met Your Mother‘s Pam Fryman directs the first episode of HIMYF and is on board as an executive producer. (Fryman directed all but a handful of episodes of HIMYM.) Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are writing season one and serve as executive producers along with Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy. Series star Hilary Duff is a producer.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

“In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”







