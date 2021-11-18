‘The Good Doctor’ Season 5 Episode 7 Photos, Promo, and Plot

Ready or not, ABC’s The Good Doctor season five episode seven serves as the winter finale and will find Shaun having a difficult time emotionally handling a case. Directed by Mike Listo from a script by Mark Rozeman and Jim Adler, episode seven – “Expired” – will air on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season five features Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park, and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

The winter finale’s guest stars include Rachel Bay Jones as Salen Morrison, Ann Cusack as Ilana Reeves, and Natalee Linez as Alma.

“Expired” Plot: After visiting a possible wedding venue, Shaun and Lea happen upon a terrible car accident and discover Alma (Linez), a young pregnant mother who has been badly injured and needs immediate medical attention. Back at St. Bonaventure, Alma’s condition worsens, and Shaun and Drs. Lim and Jordan are forced to deliver the baby prematurely.

Meanwhile, Dr. Glassman is apprehensive when a figure from his past reaches out for help.

The Good Doctor Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.