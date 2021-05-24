‘Eternals’ Teaser Trailer Shows Off a New Superhero Team

Marvel’s just rolled out the official teaser trailer for Eternals along with a new poster. The two-minute video opens with “The End of the World” performed by Skeeter Davis and transitions to Ajak (played by Salma Hayek) declaring, “We have watched and guided. We have helped them progress and seen them accomplish wonders. Throughout the years we have never interfered…until now.”

The teaser trailer ends with Sprite (played by Lia McHugh) asking who’s going to lead the Avengers now that Captain Rogers and Iron Man are gone. Ikaris (Richard Madden) pauses a moment and then replies, “I could lead them,” which causes a round of laughter to erupt as the trailer ends.

Directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao (Nomadland), Eternals also stars Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi; Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo; Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari; Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos; Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh; Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig; and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. The action thriller also features Kit Harington reuniting with his Game of Thrones brother (Madden) to play Dane Whitman.

Eternals, the third film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four, opens on November 5, 2021.

The Plot:

Marvel Studios’ Eternals welcomes an exciting new team of superheroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.