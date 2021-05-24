‘S.W.A.T.’ Season 4 Episode 18 Photos, Plot, and Finale Cast

CBS’s S.W.A.T. season four concludes with an explosive finale airing on May 26, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT. Season four episode 18 – “Veritas Vincint” – was directed by Billy Gierhart from a script by Niceole R. Levy and Michael Gemballa.

Shemar Moore leads the cast as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Alex Russell plays Jim Street, Jay Harrington is David “Deacon” Kay, and Lina Esco plays Christina “Chris” Alonso. Kenny Johnson stars as Dominique Luca, David Lim is Victor Tan, Patrick St. Esprit is Commander Robert Hicks, and Amy Farrington plays Lieutenant Piper Lynch. Lou Ferrigno, Jr. recurs as Rocker, Laura James is Molly, Otis Gallop is Stevens, and Lyndie Greenwood is Erika.

Season finale guest stars include Ace Anderson, Karissa Lee Staples, Jeff Denton, W. Tre Davis, Karina Noelle Castillo, Xavier Avila, and Antino Crowley-Kamenwati.

“Veritas Vincint” Plot: The bombing of a Los Angeles police station puts the city on edge, leading the team to a final showdown with a group of domestic extremists. Also, Hondo faces the fallout from a bold decision that threatens his future, and Tan takes a big step in his personal life.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant, tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds and acclimate to his new duties as the legal guardian of a teenager.

Lina Esco as Christina “Chris” Alonso and Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson in ‘S.W.A.T’ season 4 episode 18 (Photo © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
Kenneth “Kenny” Johnson as Dominique Luca and Lina Esco as Christina “Chris” Alonso in season 4 episode 18 (Photo © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks, Kenneth “Kenny” Johnson as Dominique Luca, and Amy Farrington as Lieutenant Piper Lynch in the season 4 finale (Photo © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks and Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson in season 4 episode 18 (Photo © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
Alex Russell as Jim Street and Lina Esco as Christina “Chris” Alonso in the season 4 finale (Photo: Sonja Flemming © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson and Jay Harrington as David “Deacon” Kay in season 4 episode 18 (Photo: Sonja Flemming © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)
Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson in season 4 episode 18 (Photo: Sonja Flemming © 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc)



