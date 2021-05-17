Universal Pictures just released a new F9 promo video featuring footage and interview clips from the first film of the franchise, 2001’s The Fast and the Furious. The short video takes us through the previous eight F&F films, from the franchise’s grounded-in-reality street racing beginnings up through this ninth film of the franchise which has a very loose grip on reality (and, apparently, physics).

The ninth F&F film features returning stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, and Sung Kang. John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Kurt Russell, and Cardi B are also part of the massive F9 ensemble.

Justin Lin is back at the helm after directing F&F‘s third, fourth, fifth, and sixth films. Lin also co-wrote the screenplay with Daniel Casey and serves as producer along with Vin Diesel, Neal H. Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Clayton Townsend, and Samantha Vincent.

Universal’s launching F9 only in theaters on June 25, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Universal Pictures:

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (Cena).

The action hurtles around the globe — from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.







