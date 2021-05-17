Netflix just debuted the first official trailer for the upcoming comic book-inspired series, Sweet Tooth. The nearly three minute trailer sets up a post-apocalyptic world in which babies suddenly are being born half-human half-animal.

The season one cast includes Christian Convery (Gus), Nonso Anozie (Tommy Jepperd), Adeel Akhtar (Dr. Aditya Singh), Aliza Vellani (Rani Singh), Stefania LaVie Owen (Bear), and Dania Ramirez (Aimee Eden). Neil Sandilands (General Abbot), Will Forte (Father), and James Brolin (Narrator) also star.

Jeff Lemire created the Vertigo comics and Jim Mickle and Beth Schwartz guide the television adaptation as co-showrunners. Mickle and Schwartz wrote and served as executive producers, with Mickle directing. Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran are also involved as executive producers.

Sweet Tooth season one consists of eight one-hour episodes. Netflix will launch the series on June 4, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Ten years ago “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home.

But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.