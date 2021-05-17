‘Enchanted’ Sequel ‘Disenchanted’ Finally Begins Production

Disney’s much-anticipated Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, is finally moving forward, with production now officially underway. The live-action musical comedy reunites Amy Adams as Giselle, Patrick Dempsey as Robert Philip, James Marsden as Prince Edward, and Idina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine.

The cast also includes Maya Rudolph (The Good Place) as Malvina, Giselle’s new adversary in Monroeville; Kolton Stewart (Some Assembly Required) as Malvina’s son; Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) as Rosalyn; Jayma Mays (Glee) as Ruby; and Oscar Nunez (The Office) as Edgar. 19-year-old Gabriella Baldacchino will be making her feature film debut as Robert Philip’s grown daughter, Morgan.

Disenchanted is shooting in Ireland with Adam Shankman (Hairspray) directing. (Kevin Lima directed 2007’s Enchanted.) Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz wrote new songs for the sequel; the duo earned three Oscar nominations for their work on Enchanted. Adams, Shankman, Barry Josephson, and Barry Sonnenfeld are producing.

“Working again with Disney has been like coming home,” stated Shankman. “With Amy and this extraordinary cast, Alan and Stephen’s mind-blowing new score, and Barry and Disney’s support, I just hope to bring magic and joy to audiences around the world.”

“I guess dreams do come true…producing Enchanted was the most rewarding film experience I’ve ever had,” added Josephson. “I’m so excited for Adam Shankman to begin filming Disenchanted. I want to thank everyone at Disney for supporting us all the way. Very special thanks to Amy Adams for deciding to play ‘Giselle,’ the character she created again! And we are so fortunate to have this incredible cast!”

Disney’s targeting a 2022 premiere on Disney+.

Disney released the following synopsis of the musical sequel:

“Disenchanted features the much-anticipated return of Giselle, the princess from the fairy tale world of Andalasia banished to Manhattan who found her real Princess Charming in divorce lawyer Robert Philip. 15 years later, Giselle moves to the suburb of Monroeville with Robert and their teenage daughter Morgan, where she must juggle the challenges that come with a new home and discover what happily ever after truly means to her and her new family.”