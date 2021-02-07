‘F9’ Super Bowl Spot: Still Fast, Still Furious

Universal Pictures dropped a new teaser for the action thriller F9 during the 2021 Super Bowl. The 30-second video features Vin Diesel back as Dom Toretto and, of course, the Super Bowl’s spot’s loaded with action.

In addition to Vin Diesel, Fast and the Furious veterans Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang also return. Plus, Oscar-winner Helen Mirren and Oscar-winner Charlize Theron return to reprise their roles as Magdalene Shaw and Cipher, respectively. Grammy Award winner Cardi B takes on the role of Leysa, “a woman with a connection to Dom’s past.” John Cena joins the action as Jakob Toretto.

The ninth film of the franchise is directed by Justin Lin, director of the third, fourth, fifth and sixth F&F films. Lin, Diesel, Neal H. Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Clayton Townsend, and Samantha Vincent serve as producers.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced the film to be delayed from its 2020 date. Universal now expects it to open in theaters on May 28, 2021, barring any additional setbacks.

The Plot, Courtesy of Universal Pictures:

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (Cena).

The action hurtles around the globe—from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.







