‘F9’ Trailer: The Franchise Heads Into Space (No, Really)

The three-minute-long new trailer for F9 could easily be confused with a promotional video for a Marvel movie. There’s really not much tethering Dom and the gang to earth (or reality) any longer with the ninth film of the Fast and Furious franchise. I can remember when these were just fun street racing films with a little bit of bad guy chasing thrown in.

Although the trailer appears to present massive spoilers, including the fact the gang heads into space, director Justin Lin told The Hollywood Reporter there’s much more in the film that hasn’t been given away. “Usually as a filmmaker when you have a trailer, you are like, ‘Oh man, let’s not give that away!’ … I can safely say there is still a lot in the film that hasn’t been shared. I’m really excited for that,” stated Lin, returning for his fifth time as a F&F director.

The ninth film of the franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, and Sung Kang. Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron also star. Grammy winner Cardi B joins the franchise as Leysa, “a woman with a connection to Dom’s past.”

Daniel Casey and Justin Lin wrote the screenplay, with Lin, Diesel, Neal H. Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Clayton Townsend, and Samantha Vincent producing.

F9 will be released in theaters on June 25, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Universal Pictures:

Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (Cena).

The action hurtles around the globe — from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the teeming streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old foes will return, history will be rewritten, and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.







