‘Walker’ Season 1 Episode 9 Photos: “Rule Number 17” Preview

Suspicion falls on Geri when she shows up for a poker game that probably includes Emily’s killer on The CW’s Walker season one episode nine. Directed by Steve Robin from a script by Bret VandenBos and Brandon Willer, episode nine – “Rule Number 17” will air on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

In addition to Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, the season one cast includes Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I) as Arlo, Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects) as Robin, Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars) as Liam, Molly Hagan (Herman’s Head) as Abeline, and Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files) as Bohnam. Coby Bell (The Gifted) plays Captain Larry James, Lindsey Morgan is Micki, and Jeff Pierre (Once Upon a Time) plays Trey Barnett.

“Rule Number 17” Plot: WALKER CLOSES IN ON EMILY’S KILLER – Walker (Padalecki) and Captain James (Bell) investigate a high stakes poker game where one of the players may have information on Emily’s killer. However, the night takes a turn when Geri (Odette Annable) shows up to join the game.

Meanwhile, Micki (Morgan) takes August (Culley) and Stella (Brinson) on an unusual adventure.

The Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

Walker stars Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Culley) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Brinson) and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Allen) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother (Hagen) and his traditional rancher father (Pileggi).

Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain (Bell). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan, while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.