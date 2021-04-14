‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 2 Adds Common as a Recurring Guest Star

Oscar winner Common will be a recurring guest star on season two of Netflix’s coming of age comedy, Never Have I Ever. According to Netflix’s announcement, Common will be playing Dr. Chris Jackson, a character described as “a suave and debonair dermatologist who works in Nalini’s (Poorna Jagannathan) building. His high-end practice and celebrity clients are impressive to everyone — except Nalini.”

The cast of season two includes Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Devi), Ramona Young (Eleanor), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola), Richa Moorjani (Kamala), Jaren Lewison (Ben), Darren Barnet (Paxton), and Megan Suri (Aneesa). And in addition to announcing Common’s involvement, Netflix released the first batch of photos from the upcoming second season.

Six-time Emmy Award nominee Mindy Kaling created the series and serves as co-writer and executive producer. Showrunner and co-writer Lang Fisher also executive produces along with 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner.

The upcoming 10-episode second season is targeting a July 2021 premiere.

The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Indian American teenager Devi (Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.