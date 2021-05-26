‘False Positive’ New Trailer Delivers Chills…and Gore

Lucy and Adrian want to have a baby and Dr. Hindle’s ready to help them become parents in False Positive, coming this summer to Hulu. However, since this comes from A24 it’s guaranteed there’s going to be bizarre twists and turns. The expected weirdness of an A24 production is confirmed in the new official trailer for the thriller from writer/director John Lee (Pee-wee’s Big Holiday).

Ilana Glazer (Broad City) stars as Lucy and Justin Theroux (Mosquito Coast) plays Adrian. Pierce Brosnan (The Son) slides into the caring (and creepy) doctor role as Dr. Hindle. The cast also includes Sophia Bush (One Tree Hill) and Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire).

Glazer co-wrote the script and serves as a producer along with John Lee and Jonathan Wang.

Hulu is expecting to deliver False Positive on June 25, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Glazer) and Adrian (Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own “birth story.” As if getting pregnant weren’t complicated enough…







