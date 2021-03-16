‘False Positive’ Shows Off First Photos Ahead of June Premiere

A24 and Hulu’s False Positive has landed a Friday, June 25, 2021 premiere date on the streaming service. The horror film stars Emmy, Critics Choice, and Writers Guild nominee Ilana Glazer (Broad City) as a soon-to-be-mom who suspects there’s something wrong with her fertility doctor.

In addition to Ilana Glazer, False Positive‘s cast includes Pierce Brosnan, Justin Theroux, Sophia Bush, and Gretchen Mol. Glazer co-wrote the screenplay with John Lee, and Lee directed. Glazer, Lee, and Jonathan Wang served as producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Glazer) and Adrian (Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own “birth story.”

As if getting pregnant weren’t complicated enough…