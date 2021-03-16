‘Sasquatch’ Trailer: Did Bigfoot Commit Multiple Murders?

Hulu’s three-part original documentary series Sasquatch explores the bizarre triple murders many attributed to Bigfoot. The new trailer details journalist David Holthouse’s journey to discover the truth behind multiple murders he first heard about decades ago.

Joshua Rofé (Lorena, Swift Current) directs and Duplass Brothers Productions’ Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass, and Mel Eslyn executive produce. Number 19’s Rofé and Steven Berger also executive produce with David Holthouse and Zach Cregger. M. Elizabeth Hughes serves as a producer.

The Hulu Original documentary series will premiere on April 20, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

While visiting a pot farm in Northern California in 1993, investigative journalist David Holthouse heard a story that still haunts him: On a nearby farm three men were torn limb from limb in a savage Bigfoot attack. Sasquatch follows David as he revisits the Redwoods 25 years later, in search of any evidence that might lead to the truth of what happened that night. As he pulls at the threads of this story, he’ll be taken down a path that’s far more terrifying than anyone would have imagined.