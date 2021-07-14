Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for the final film of the Fear Street trilogy, Fear Street Part 3: 1666. The third installment finds actors from the first two chapters playing out the origin story of Sarah Fier’s curse.
Part 3 airs on Friday, July 16, 2021. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 premiered on Friday, July 2nd followed by Fear Street Part 2: 1978 on July 9th.
Producers include Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready, and Kori Adelson (on 1666). Adelson is an executive producer on 1994 and 1978. Director Leigh Janiak, Timothy M. Bourne, Yvonne M. Bernard, Joan Waricha, and Jane Stine also executive produce.
Fear Street Trilogy Details, Courtesy of Netflix:
In 1994, a group of teenagers discover the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series, Fear Street follows Shadyside’s sinister history through a nightmare 300 years in the making.
FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994 – A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside.
FEAR STREET PART 2: 1978 – Shadyside, 1978. School’s out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival.
FEAR STREET PART 3: 1666 – The origins of Sarah Fier’s curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever.
FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994 CAST:
KIANA MADEIRA
OLIVIA SCOTT WELCH
BENJAMIN FLORES JR.
JULIA REHWALD
FRED HECHINGER
ASHLEY ZUKERMAN
MAYA HAWKE
DARRELL BRITT-GIBSON
JORDANA SPIRO
JORDYN DiNATALE
JEREMY FORD
FEAR STREET PART 2: 1978 CAST:
SADIE SINK
EMILY RUDD
RYAN SIMPKINS
McCABE SLYE
TED SUTHERLAND
JORDANA SPIRO
GILLIAN JACOBS
KIANA MADEIRA
BENJAMIN FLORES JR.
ASHLEY ZUKERMAN
OLIVIA SCOTT WELCH
CHIARA AURELIA
JORDYN DiNATALE
FEAR STREET PART 3: 1666 CAST
KIANA MADEIRA
ASHLEY ZUKERMAN
GILLIAN JACOBS
OLIVIA SCOTT WELCH
BENJAMIN FLORES JR.
DARRELL BRITT-GIBSON
SADIE SINK
EMILY RUDD
McCABE SLYE
JULIA REHWALD
FRED HECHINGER
JORDANA SPIRO
JORDYN DiNATALE
ELIZABETH SCOPEL
RANDY HAVENS