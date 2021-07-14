Fox has added panels for Housebroken and Tubi’s Anpanman to their 2021 [email protected] plans. The new panels join Fox Entertainment’s previously announced virtual San Diego Comic-Con lineup of panels for Duncanville, The Simpsons, Family Guy, The Great North, Bob’s Burgers, and Fantasy Island.

The virtual panels will be hosted on Comic-Con’s official YouTube channel and will debut throughout the three-day event.

The annual pop-culture convention opted for a virtual version again this year in order to keep everyone safe during the Covid-19 pandemic. This year’s virtual Comic-Con will be held Friday, July 23rd through Sunday, July 25th.

Fox’s 2021 [email protected] Panels:

DUNCANVILLE – Friday, 07/23/21, 3:00 PM PT

Join the Harris family and friends for a hilarious conversation about the spectacularly average life of 15-year-old Duncan Harris on FOX’s hit animated series, “Duncanville.” Executive producers Mike Scully and Julie Thacker-Scully, executive producer and star Amy Poehler and stars Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester and Betsy Sodaro tease the rest of this season and next, and give fans a special look at an upcoming episode, featuring a musical number with everyone’s favorite teacher, Mr. Mitch (voiced by Wiz Khalifa).

Join the creative team of THE SIMPSONS, as they offer an exclusive sneak preview of Season 33! A panel of animators, writers and special surprise guests will answer questions, tell behind-the-scenes stories and reveal the secrets of the Springfield Cinematic Universe! Yeardley Smith will moderate a panel that includes Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike Anderson, Debbie Mahan and Matt Groening.

FANTASY ISLAND’s Roselyn Sanchez joins fellow actors Shawn Ashmore (“The Rookie,” “The Boys”), Camrus Johnson (“Batwoman”), Nicole Maines (“Supergirl”), Kaitlin Olson (“It’s Always Sunny,” “Hacks”), Leah Lewis (“Nancy Drew”), Brec Bassinger (“Stargirl”), Jesse Lee Soffer (“Chicago PD”), Madchen Amick (“Riverdale”) and Lesley-Ann Brandt (“Lucifer”) for a “Fan Favorites” panel and Q&A moderated by TV Guide’s Damian Holbrook.

Join cast Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Arif Zahir and executive producers Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin from FOX’s hit animated comedy, “Family Guy,” as 20 seasons of the series are celebrated with a virtual trivia night! Watch the cast and producers compete against each other and see who knows the most about this iconic series! After, you’ll see a special sneak peek at the hilarity and hi-jinx coming up in the 20th season, premiering this fall on FOX!

FOX’s newest member of ANIMATION DOMINATION follows a group of neighborhood pets and stray animals, as they work through their issues inside and outside of their therapy group. Join voice actors Lisa Kudrow (“Friends”), Nat Faxon (“Friends from College”), Will Forte (“Last Man on Earth”), Tony Hale (“VEEP”), Sharon Horgan (“Catastrophe”), Jason Mantzoukas (“The Good Place”), Sam Richardson (“VEEP”), co-creator, executive producer and voice actor Clea DuVall (“VEEP”) and co-creators, executive producers and showrunners Gabrielle Allan (“VEEP”) and Jen Crittenden (“VEEP”) for a Q&A.

Join creators and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux, executive producer Loren Bouchard and the all-star cast, including Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Dulcé Sloan, Will Forte, Paul Rust and Alanis Morissette for a truly wild and hilarious Q&A, including exclusive clips and breaking news on the outrageous Alaskan adventures in store for the Tobin family in the upcoming season.

The cast and producers of the Emmy Award-winning animated FOX series “Bob’s Burgers” are back for another virtual ‘Con, breaking news about the upcoming season, showing never-before-seen footage and answering questions from a few lucky fans who get to join the Zoom to ask their burning questions directly to the panelists. Join creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard, executive producer Nora Smith and the hilarious cast, including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy for a panel you won’t want to miss!

Films from the massively popular Japanese franchise “Anpanman” have begun exclusively premiering on FOX’s free streaming service, Tubi, with 10 titles expected to launch this year. Available for the first time anywhere in both English and Spanish, these films feature “Anpanman” – a superhero whose head is an anpan (a popular Japanese pastry) and who flies anywhere to help those in trouble. Join a sketch artist from TMS Entertainment for a behind-the-scenes animation session to see how these beloved characters are brought to life, followed by a discussion with the new English-language voice cast for the films to learn more about bringing the “Anpanman” universe to English-speaking audiences.







