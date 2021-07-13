‘Turning Red’ Trailer: It’s All Fun and Games Until the Beast’s Unleashed

Pixar’s 2022 animated comedy Turning Red seems geared to make red pandas (an endangered species) super popular. The new trailer for the upcoming family-friendly film introduces Mei Lee, a young girl with an overprotective mom and a habit of transforming into a red panda when she’s stressed out. Why a red panda? I have no idea.

The voice cast includes newcomer Rosalie Chiang as the shapeshifting 13-year old and Screen Actors Guild Awards winner Sandra Oh (Killing Eve, Grey’s Anatomy, Sideways) provides the voice of her mom. Turning Red is helmed by first-time feature film director Domee Shi. Shi earned a Best Animated Short Film Academy Award for her 2018 short, Bao.

Disney and Pixar are targeting a March 11, 2022 release.

The Plot, Courtesy of Pixar:

Growing up is a beast.

Young actress Rosalie Chiang lends her voice to Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly “poofs” into a giant red panda when she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS). Sandra Oh voices Mei Lee’s protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, who is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager.