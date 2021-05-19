‘Fear Street’ Trilogy Trailer: Netflix Announces Horror Movie Trilogy Details

Netflix has unveiled its summer release plans for the Fear Street trilogy based on R.L. Stine’s popular book series. The release date news was accompanied by the first official trailer for the three Fear Street films.

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 will premiere on Netflix on July 2, 2021. Part 2: 1978 will debut on July 9th followed by Part 3: 1666 on July 16th.

Leigh Janiak (Honeymoon, Scream: The TV Series) directed all three films and served as a co-writer on each as well. Janiak also executive produced with Timothy M. Bourne, Yvonne M. Bernard, Joan Waricha, and Jane Stine. Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and David Ready produced, with Kori Adelson producing 1666 and executive producing 1994 and 1978.

“We filmed all three Fear Street movies over one crazy, bloody summer. It’s a dream that audiences now get to experience the story in the same way – back to back to back, with only a week of waiting in between. I can’t wait to welcome everyone into the world of Fear Street in 1994, 1978 and 1666!” said Janiak.

“Fear Street fans are in for a treat – and some major surprises,” stated R.L. Stine. “Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R. That means a lot more thrills – and a lot more terror! I have seen Leigh Janiak’s epic trilogy releasing on Netflix in July and I can tell you the scares and the SCREAMS are more than I ever expected. What fun to see the horrors of Shadyside come to life!”

Janiak’s behind the scenes team includes production designer Scott Kuzio, cinematographer Caleb Heymann, editor Rachel Goodlett Katz, and costume designer Amanda Ford. Phil Graziadei co-wrote Part 1 and Part 3, Zak Olkewicz co-wrote Part 2, and Kate Trefry co-wrote Part 3.

Netflix released the following Fear Street description along with cast lists for each film:

In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history.

FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994 CAST

KIANA MADEIRA

OLIVIA SCOTT WELCH

BENJAMIN FLORES JR.

JULIA REHWALD

FRED HECHINGER

ASHLEY ZUKERMAN

MAYA HAWKE

DARRELL BRITT-GIBSON

JORDANA SPIRO

JORDYN DiNATALE

JEREMY FORD

FEAR STREET PART 2: 1978

SADIE SINK

EMILY RUDD

RYAN SIMPKINS

McCABE SLYE

TED SUTHERLAND

JORDANA SPIRO

GILLIAN JACOBS

KIANA MADEIRA

BENJAMIN FLORES JR.

ASHLEY ZUKERMAN

OLIVIA SCOTT WELCH

CHIARA AURELIA

JORDYN DiNATALE

FEAR STREET PART 3: 1666

KIANA MADEIRA

ASHLEY ZUKERMAN

GILLIAN JACOBS

OLIVIA SCOTT WELCH

BENJAMIN FLORES JR.

DARRELL BRITT-GIBSON

SADIE SINK

EMILY RUDD

McCABE SLYE

JULIA REHWALD

FRED HECHINGER

JORDANA SPIRO

JORDYN DiNATALE









