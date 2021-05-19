Julie Plec Sets Up ‘Vampire Academy’ Series at Peacock

Julie Plec is sinking her teeth into another vampire series. Plec, one of the creators of The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies, will adapt, executive produce, and serve as a co-showrunner on Vampire Academy along with her frequent collaborator writer/executive producer Marguerite MacIntyre.

Peacock gave Plec’s adaptation of Richelle Mead’s bestselling book series a straight-to-series order. Per the official announcement, season one will consist of 10 episodes.

“When I signed my new deal with Universal Television, they asked what project I had always been dying to make and my immediate answer was Vampire Academy,” said Plec, a longtime fan of Mead’s books.

“Julie Plec created one of the biggest fan-favorite universes with The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off series The Originals and Legacies, and we are excited to deliver this passionate audience a brand new story on Peacock,” stated Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Julie is known for binge-able, enthralling dramas and we know Vampire Academy will keep Peacock viewers right on the edge of their seats.”

The first book of Mead’s Vampire Academy series was previously adapted into a feature film starring Zoey Deutch and Lucy Fry. Released in February 2014, the PG-13 film has a 16% rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed a little over $15 million during its theatrical run.

The series will be produced by Universal Television and has Plec, MacIntyre, Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, Deepak Nayer, and Jillian DeFrehn as executive producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Peacock:

From executive producer Julie Plec comes a story of romance, friendship, death, sex, and scandal. Vampire Academy is based on a series of young adult paranormal romance novels by international bestselling author Richelle Mead. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society. This serialized and sexy drama combines the elegance of aristocratic romance and the supernatural thrills of the vampire genre.







