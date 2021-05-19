First Look: ‘Friends: The Reunion’ Trailer and Poster

Spend two minutes watching the official trailer for Friends: The Reunion and you’ll feel like you’ve stepped back in time. The series’ stars reunite in the HBO Max special to discuss their memories of the series, give fans a peek behind the scenes, and even test their Friends knowledge with a game of trivia.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer returned for the reunion which took place on Stage 24 on the Warner Bros. Studio lot – the series’ original soundstage. HBO Max will air the much-anticipated special on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

In addition to releasing the official trailer, HBO Max shared the reunion’s poster and details on special events planned in support of Friends: The Reunion.

“Friends Reunite for Friends” Screening Events: On Wednesday, May 26th, HBO Max will invite select guests and super-fans for an exclusive screening to experience the reunion special with their friends IRL. The experience will include tailored pre-show entertainment and outdoor screenings before its HBO Max debut in two iconic locations: The Greens at Pier 17 in New York City, NY and at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, CA. Fans will have the opportunity to attend through a #SuperFriendsFan UGC sweepstakes via HBOMax, HBOMaxPop and Friends social channels.

Scener Watch-Along Partnership: Fans can reunite with their friends virtually to enjoy the reunion special together with Scener. Starting premiere day, fans will be able to see their favorite cast reunite on their own custom virtual couches with video and chat capabilities on scener.com. Fans can share watch party experiences using the #CentralPerkWatchParties hashtag.

Digital & Social Red Carpet: To further celebrate the long-awaited reunion special, HBO Max is hosting a live-streamed digital and social red carpet on Wednesday, May 26th from 7:30pm to 8:30pm PST. This event will feature exclusive programming, guest-star appearances and live segments from the 'Friends Reunite for Friends' screening events in New York and Los Angeles leading up to the reunion special.

To celebrate the must-stream event of the summer, HBO Max will launch the "For Fans Of Friends" spotlight page on May 27, offering customized Friends-themed content to invite viewers to immerse themselves in curations centered around everyone's favorite group of six. The page will include a myriad of themed episodic collections from fan favorites, guest stars, iconic moments and fashion to custom talent-driven curations. Collections include "Best of Rachel," "The Ones With Celebrity Guest" and the most-watched episodes.










