The official trailer for Netflix’s Fear Street triology is three minutes of creepy goodness. The new trailer lays out the story of Shadyside, nicknamed “Killer Capital U.S.A.,” and its documented history of massacres dating back to 1666.
“As a filmmaker making Fear Street, but also just as a movie lover, I was so excited to pay homage to some of the great eras of horror movies. For 1994, Scream stood above all rest — it’s peak ’90s horror and, I think, one of the most brilliant movies ever made, period. Then for 1978, I got to look at the heyday of slasher films — Friday the 13th, Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street. For 1666…I found the best inspiration for me lay in the beautiful world made rotten of Terence Malick’s The New World,” explained Leigh Janiak, director of the Fear Street trilogy.
R.L. Stine, author of the Fear Street series, added, “The thing that ties Fear Street to people all over the world is that we all have the same fears. It doesn’t matter what country you’re in, everyone is afraid of the dark, or afraid somebody’s lurking in the closet, or afraid of being in some strange new place they’ve never been before. We all have the same fears.”
The Fear Street trilogy will kick off with Fear Street Part 1: 1994 on July 2, 2021. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 follows on July 9th, and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 wraps things up on July 16th.
Producers include Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready, and Kori Adelson (on 1666). Adelson is an executive producer on 1994 and 1978. Director Leigh Janiak, Timothy M. Bourne, Yvonne M. Bernard, Joan Waricha, and Jane Stine also executive produce.
The Fear Street Plots and Casts, Courtesy of Netflix:
In 1994, a group of teenagers discover the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series, Fear Street follows Shadyside’s sinister history through a nightmare 300 years in the making.
FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994 – A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside.
FEAR STREET PART 2: 1978 – Shadyside, 1978. School’s out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival.
FEAR STREET PART 3: 1666 – The origins of Sarah Fier’s curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever.
FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994 CAST:
KIANA MADEIRA
OLIVIA SCOTT WELCH
BENJAMIN FLORES JR.
JULIA REHWALD
FRED HECHINGER
ASHLEY ZUKERMAN
MAYA HAWKE
DARRELL BRITT-GIBSON
JORDANA SPIRO
JORDYN DiNATALE
JEREMY FORD
FEAR STREET PART 2: 1978 CAST:
SADIE SINK
EMILY RUDD
RYAN SIMPKINS
McCABE SLYE
TED SUTHERLAND
JORDANA SPIRO
GILLIAN JACOBS
KIANA MADEIRA
BENJAMIN FLORES JR.
ASHLEY ZUKERMAN
OLIVIA SCOTT WELCH
CHIARA AURELIA
JORDYN DiNATALE
FEAR STREET PART 3: 1666 CAST
KIANA MADEIRA
ASHLEY ZUKERMAN
GILLIAN JACOBS
OLIVIA SCOTT WELCH
BENJAMIN FLORES JR.
DARRELL BRITT-GIBSON
SADIE SINK
EMILY RUDD
McCABE SLYE
JULIA REHWALD
FRED HECHINGER
JORDANA SPIRO
JORDYN DiNATALE
ELIZABETH SCOPEL
RANDY HAVENS