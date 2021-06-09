The official trailer for Netflix’s Fear Street triology is three minutes of creepy goodness. The new trailer lays out the story of Shadyside, nicknamed “Killer Capital U.S.A.,” and its documented history of massacres dating back to 1666.

“As a filmmaker making Fear Street, but also just as a movie lover, I was so excited to pay homage to some of the great eras of horror movies. For 1994, Scream stood above all rest — it’s peak ’90s horror and, I think, one of the most brilliant movies ever made, period. Then for 1978, I got to look at the heyday of slasher films — Friday the 13th, Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street. For 1666…I found the best inspiration for me lay in the beautiful world made rotten of Terence Malick’s The New World,” explained Leigh Janiak, director of the Fear Street trilogy.

R.L. Stine, author of the Fear Street series, added, “The thing that ties Fear Street to people all over the world is that we all have the same fears. It doesn’t matter what country you’re in, everyone is afraid of the dark, or afraid somebody’s lurking in the closet, or afraid of being in some strange new place they’ve never been before. We all have the same fears.”

The Fear Street trilogy will kick off with Fear Street Part 1: 1994 on July 2, 2021. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 follows on July 9th, and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 wraps things up on July 16th.

Producers include Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready, and Kori Adelson (on 1666). Adelson is an executive producer on 1994 and 1978. Director Leigh Janiak, Timothy M. Bourne, Yvonne M. Bernard, Joan Waricha, and Jane Stine also executive produce.

The Fear Street Plots and Casts, Courtesy of Netflix:

In 1994, a group of teenagers discover the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series, Fear Street follows Shadyside’s sinister history through a nightmare 300 years in the making.

FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994 – A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside.

FEAR STREET PART 2: 1978 – Shadyside, 1978. School’s out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival.

FEAR STREET PART 3: 1666 – The origins of Sarah Fier’s curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever.

FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994 CAST:

KIANA MADEIRA

OLIVIA SCOTT WELCH

BENJAMIN FLORES JR.

JULIA REHWALD

FRED HECHINGER

ASHLEY ZUKERMAN

MAYA HAWKE

DARRELL BRITT-GIBSON

JORDANA SPIRO

JORDYN DiNATALE

JEREMY FORD

FEAR STREET PART 2: 1978 CAST:

SADIE SINK

EMILY RUDD

RYAN SIMPKINS

McCABE SLYE

TED SUTHERLAND

JORDANA SPIRO

GILLIAN JACOBS

KIANA MADEIRA

BENJAMIN FLORES JR.

ASHLEY ZUKERMAN

OLIVIA SCOTT WELCH

CHIARA AURELIA

JORDYN DiNATALE

FEAR STREET PART 3: 1666 CAST

KIANA MADEIRA

ASHLEY ZUKERMAN

GILLIAN JACOBS

OLIVIA SCOTT WELCH

BENJAMIN FLORES JR.

DARRELL BRITT-GIBSON

SADIE SINK

EMILY RUDD

McCABE SLYE

JULIA REHWALD

FRED HECHINGER

JORDANA SPIRO

JORDYN DiNATALE

ELIZABETH SCOPEL

RANDY HAVENS







