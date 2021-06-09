Neil Gaiman Takes ‘The Sandman’ Fans Behind the Scenes of the Series

Author Neil Gaiman begins the two-minute sneak peek behind the scenes of The Sandman series by describing it as “the story of the place that we go when we close our eyes at night.” Gaiman, who also serves as a co-writer and executive producer, is joined by cast members on the set to give fans a quick preview of the props, effects, and spectacular sets.

The Sandman is based on Gaiman’s comic book series, with executive producer David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight trilogy) and executive producer Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman) joining the author in adapting the comics. Heinberg also serves as the season one showrunner.

The cast includes Tom Sturridge as Dream of the Endless, Gwendolyn Christie as Lucifer, Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain, and Amid Chaudry as Abel. Charles Dance is playing Roderick Burgess, Vivienne Acheampong is Lucienne, and Boyd Holbrook plays The Corinthian.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste is on board as Death, Mason Alexander Park plays Desire, Donna Preston is Despair, and Jenna Coleman takes on the role of Johanna Constantine. Niamh Walsh plays young Ethel Cripps, Joely Richardson is the adult Ethel Cripps, David Thewlis plays John Dee, and Kyo Ra is Rose Walker.

Rounding out the cast are Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall, Sandra James Young as Unity Kincaid, and Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven.

The series is a Warner Bros. Television production.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic — and human — mistakes he’s made during his vast existence.







