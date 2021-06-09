‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ New Trailer: LeBron James Assembles a Looney Team

There’s more than just bragging rights on the line in the upcoming much-anticipated Space Jam sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy. If LeBron James and his “elite” Tune Squad don’t win, James will lose his family and all the Looney Tunes will be deleted. (It could happen…they’ve already pressed ‘delete’ on Pepe Le Pew.)

Joining LeBron James in the sequel are Oscar nominee Don Cheadle (Hotel Rwanda), Khris Davis (Judas and the Black Messiah), Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery), newcomer Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman (Looney Tunes Cartoons), Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes Cartoons), and Zendaya (Euphoria).

Malcolm D. Lee (Night School) directed from a screenplay by Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier, Keenan Coogler, Terence Nance, Jesse Gordon, and Celeste Ballard. LeBron James, Ryan Coogler, Maverick Carter, and Duncan Henderson produce, with Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Allison Abbate, Jesse Ehrman, Jamal Henderson, Spencer Beighley, Justin Lin, Terence Nance, and Ivan Reitman executive producing.

Space Jam: A New Legacy premieres in theaters and HBO Max on July 16, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures:

This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny, and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before.

It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way.







