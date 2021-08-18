The first official photo’s been released from writer/director Kevin Smith’s Clerks III. The cast and crew are currently busy shooting the third film of the franchise in the same Leonardo, New Jersey locations as the original film.

The first photo features Brian O’Halloran as Dante and Jeff Anderson as Randal along with Trevor Fehrman as Elias and Rosario Dawson as Dante’s wife, Becky, at the Quick Stop. Jason Mewes isn’t pictured but is returning for the third Clerks film as Jay, and Smith steps in front of the camera to reprise his role as Silent Bob.

Kevin Smith promoted the first image in a tweet: “Shot over 9 pages of CLERKS III yesterday and we still wrapped an hour early! It was one of the best days on a set I’ve ever enjoyed! Cast and Crew are killing it!”

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Smith discussed the premise of Clerks III. “The film is predicated on the idea that Randal survives a heart attack, a massive heart attack, quite like I did, and then winds up, you know, deciding that he’s wasted his life,” stated Smith. “But before he dies he wants to memorialize himself. He wants to make a movie. So our boys essentially wind up making Clerks.”

The original Clerks was released in 1994 and won awards at the Cannes, Deauville, and Sundance film festivals. In 2019 the Library of Congress added Clerks to the National Film Registry. Clerks II opened in 2006 and was the Audience Award winner at the Edinburgh International Film Festival.

The Plot, Courtesy of Lionsgate:

In Clerks III, following a massive heart attack, Randal enlists Dante, Elias, Jay and Silent Bob to make a movie immortalizing his life at the convenience store that started it all.







