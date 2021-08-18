‘Fantasy Island’ Season 1 Episode 3 Photos, Plot, Cast and Air Date

Fox’s Fantasy Island season one continues with episode three, “Quantum Entanglement,” airing on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT. Episode two featured a married couple – played by real-life spouses Dave and Odette Annable – looking to reconnect and ending up in a Freaky Friday situation. The second storyline involved a man who came to the island decades ago to sleep away his grief, waking every five years for 48 hours.

The cast of the reboot is led by Roselyn Sánchez as Elena Roarke, a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke. Kiara Barnes (The Bold and the Beautiful) plays Ruby Akuda and John Gabriel Rodriguez (Rosewood) is Javier. Episode three’s guest stars include Cliff Chamberlin, Debbie Morgan, Rodrigo Rojas, and Mieko Hillman.

“Quantum Entanglement” Plot: Flamboyant, eccentric Eileen wants to spend time with her estranged daughter and her family, but they refuse to see her. Meanwhile, disillusioned physics professor Charles wants to know if there is something more out there.

Series Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Fantasy Island takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the ‘what if’ questions – both big and small – that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.

Serving as steward of this mysterious island is Elena Roarke (Sanchez), a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke. Elena set aside her own ambitions, and even the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy. Sophisticated, insightful and always charming, her calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed.

Assisting Elena is Ruby Akuda (Barnes), a young woman with an old soul who arrives on Fantasy Island with a terminal illness and is given a new lease on life there; and pilot Javier (Rodriquez), who also is the head of island transportation and a jack of all trades.