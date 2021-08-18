Oscar nominee Maggie Gyllenhaal (Crazy Heart) makes her feature film directorial debut with the drama, The Lost Daughter. Netflix just announced the film adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel will be released in select theaters on December 17, 2021 followed by a release on the streaming service on December 31st.

The release date announcement was accompanied by the first batch of photos from the film.

Maggie Gyllenhaal adapted Ferrante’s novel and stars alongside Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, and Dagmara Dominczyk. The cast also includes Paul Mescal, Jack Farthing, Robyn Elwell, Ellie Blake, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Panos Koronis, Alexandros Mylonas, Alba Rohrwacher, Nikos Poursanidis, and Athena Martin.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Alone on a seaside vacation, Leda (Colman) becomes consumed with a young mother and daughter as she watches them on the beach. Unnerved by their compelling relationship, (and their raucous and menacing extended family), Leda is overwhelmed by her own memories of the terror, confusion and intensity of early motherhood. An impulsive act shocks Leda into the strange and ominous world of her own mind, where she is forced to face the unconventional choices she made as a young mother and their consequences.