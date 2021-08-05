Gerard Butler’s Latest Thriller ‘Copshop’ Releases a New Trailer

Gerard Butler stars as a hitman chasing down a con artist in the official trailer for Open Road Films’ Copshop. Bullets fly and lines are drawn in the lengthy action-packed trailer for the R-rated action thriller.

In addition to Gerard Butler, the cast includes Frank Grillo, Alexis Louder, Toby Huss, Chad L. Coleman, and Ryan O’Nan. Jose Pablo Cantillo, Robert Walker-Branchaud, Kaiwi Lyman, Christopher Michael Holley, Marshall Cook, and Tracey Bonner also star.

Director Joe Carnahan (The Grey, Smokin’ Aces) co-wrote the screenplay with Kurt McLeod. Carnahan, Butler, Grillo, Mark Williams, Tai Duncan, Warren Goz, Eric Gold, Alan Siegel, and James Masciello serve as producers. Tom Ortenberg, Matthew Sidari, Scott Putman, Robert Simonds, Adam Fogelson, and John Friedberg executive produce.

Open Road Films has set a September 17, 2021 theatrical release.

The Plot:

Tearing through the Nevada desert in a bullet-ridden Crown Vic, wily con artist Teddy Murretto (Grillo) hatches a desperate plan to hide out from lethal hitman Bob Viddick (Butler): He sucker-punches rookie officer Valerie Young (Louder) to get himself arrested and locked up in a small-town police station. Jail can’t protect Murretto for long, and Viddick schemes his own way into detention, biding his time in a nearby cell until he can complete his mission.

When the arrival of a competing assassin (Huss) ignites all-out mayhem, mounting threats force Viddick to get creative if he wants to finish the job and escape the explosive situation.











