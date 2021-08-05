‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Picks Up a Season 2 Renewal Order

Disney+ made it official by announcing today Star Wars: The Bad Batch has been renewed for season two…as if there was ever any doubt. The Lucasfilm animated series’ second season is expected to air in 2022, according to Disney+’s announcement. Season one arrived on Star Wars Day, so it’s likely that’s the target premiere date for season two.

“Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney+,” stated Michael Paull, President of Disney+ and ESPN+. “As the dedicated streaming home for the Star Wars franchise, we can’t wait for the second season of this fan-favorite animated series.”

The confirmation of a second season order comes just hours before the release of the first half of season one’s two-part finale.

“The entire Lucasfilm Animation team and I would like to thank Disney+ and our fans for the opportunity to continue telling the story of the Bad Batch,” said executive producer Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars).

Additional executive producers include Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) and Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels). Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) and Alex Spotswood (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) serve as producers.

Executive producer Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) is the supervising director and executive producer Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) is the head writer.



