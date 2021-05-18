‘Good On Paper’ Trailer: Is Mr. Right Too Good to Be True?

How do you know if the perfect Mr. Right is actually a complete Mr. Wrong in disguise? Iliza Shlesinger shares a (basically) true story from her dating life in Good On Paper, a 2021 comedy that just debuted an official trailer and poster.

Iliza Shlesinger wrote the comedy and stars alongside Ryan Hansen, Margaret Cho, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Tyler Cameron, and Taylor Hill.

“I wanted to write something funny, unique, and relatable,” explained Shlesinger. “A comedian turns real life into art, so I shared my bizarre story and had fun doing it. What started as a cathartic release became a passion project that I put a lot of comedy and heart into.”

Kimmy Gatewood (Timeline) directed by Han West, David Bernon, Paul Bernon, and Sam Slater produced. Shlesinger, Sejin Croninger, Rowan Riley, and Vania Schlogel executive produced.

Netflix has set a June 23, 2021 premiere date.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Andrea Singer always put her stand-up career first, and while dating came easy, love wasn’t a priority… that is until she meets Dennis, a quirky nerd with disarming charm who coaxes her into letting her guard down. Her best friend Margot isn’t convinced he’s all he seems and she urges Andrea to embark on a wild goose chase to uncover who Dennis really is.