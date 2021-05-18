Netflix’s new trailer for the thriller The Ice Road finds Laurence Fishburne putting together a crack team of big rig drivers and mechanics. Their mission: provide pipe to be used to rescue trapped miners.

In addition to Laurence Fishburne, The Ice Road cast includes Liam Neeson, Benjamin Walker, Amber Midthunder, and Marcus Thomas.

Jonathan Hensleigh (Kill the Irishman) wrote and directed the Code Entertainment, ShivHans Pictures, and Envision Media Arts production.

Netflix has set a June 25, 2021 premiere date.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a ‘big-rig’ ice road driver (Neeson) must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners. Contending with thawing waters and a massive storm, they discover the real threat is one they never saw coming.