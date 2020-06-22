‘Hamilton’ Official Trailer Arrives Along with New Photos

Disney’s just released the first trailer for Hamilton and, unfortunately, at just a minute long it’s really no more than a tease of what’s in store. The filmed version of the original 11-time Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical will premiere on Disney+ on July 3rd.

Cast members include Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Jonathan Groff as King George; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton; and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

The musical was filmed during a June 2016 production at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway. Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the book, music, and lyrics, and Thomas Kail directed. Miranda, Kail, and Jeffrey Seller produced, and Sander Jacobs and Jill Furman served as executive producers.

The Details:

“An unforgettable cinematic stage performance, the filmed version of the original Broadway production of Hamilton combines the best elements of live theater, film and streaming to bring the cultural phenomenon to homes around the world for a thrilling, once-in-a-lifetime experience. Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.”