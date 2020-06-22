‘Critics Choice Awards’ to Air on The CW with Taye Diggs Back as Host

The CW Network will once again broadcast the 25th Annual Critics Choice Awards set for Sunday, March 7, 2021. The awards show, which followed the Academy of Motion Pictures’ lead and delayed its 2021 event, will air live on the East Coast beginning at 7pm (tape-delayed on the West Coast).

The Critics Choice Awards are normally held in January, with the 2020 show broadcast on January 12th. The delay to March is a result of the Covid-19 pandemic drastically affecting studios’ release schedules. The 2021 awards show will expand the release window to include films released in 2020 as well as January and February of 2021.

Taye Diggs (All American, Empire) is confirmed to return to host the show for the third consecutive time. Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA will again open its doors for the gala awards event.

“Now more than ever, people are turning to film and television as a source of comfort, as a means of education, and as a way to connect,” said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin. “With the revised timeline, we are looking forward to celebrating all of the brilliant new work created during this extended season.”

The awards are voted on by members of the Critics Choice Association* and recognize the best in films and television. The CCA is “the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 400 television, radio and online critics and entertainment reporters.”

TELEVISION AWARDS TIMELINE:

Honoring the finest in television achievement in 2020

November 2, 2020 – Submissions Open

January 4, 2021 – NomComs begin consideration

January 15, 2021 – NomComs render recommendations

January 18, 2021 – Critics Choice Awards TV nominations announced

March 4, 2021 – Final ballots go out to CCA TV Branch members

March 5, 2021 – Deadline for returning final ballots

FILM AWARDS TIMELINE:

Honoring the finest in cinematic achievement in 2020 and January/February 2021

February 1, 2021 – Nominating ballots go out to CCA Film Branch members

February 5, 2021 – Deadline for returning nominating ballots

February 7, 2021 – Critics Choice Awards Film nominations announced

March 4, 2021 – Final ballots go out to CCA Film Branch members

March 5, 2021 – Deadline for returning final ballots

* – I’m a member of the Critics Choice Association







