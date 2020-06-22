‘Council of Dads’ Season 1 Episode 9 Photos: Preview of “Stormy Weather”

The penultimate episode of NBC’s Council of Dads season one arrives with episode nine, “Stormy Weather.” Episode nine is set to air on June 25, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The season one cast includes Sarah Wayne Callies as Robin Perry, Clive Standen as Anthony Lavelle, J. August Richards as Oliver Post, and Michael O’Neill as Larry Mills. Michele Weaver is Luly Perry, Steven Silver is Evan Norris, Emjay Anthony is Theo Perry, Thalia Tran is Charlotte Perry, and Blue Chapman is JJ Perry.

“Stormy Weather” Plot: With a killer storm on the way, the Perry family heads for higher ground but not without complications. With Luly’s help, Larry reaches out to assist his estranged daughter and granddaughter escape the storm. Luly pens a very personal essay that ends up in the wrong hands.







The Season 1 Plot, Curtesy of NBC:

Family takes on a different meaning in this transformative and inspirational new drama when Scott Perry, a loving father of five, has his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by an unexpected health scare. He calls on a few of his most trusted friends to step in as back-up dads to help guide and support his growing family – just in case he ever can’t be there to do it himself.

There’s Anthony, Scott’s oldest and most loyal friend; Larry, his tough-love AA sponsee; and Oliver, his dedicated doctor and wife’s dearest friend. Together, they discover that there’s more to being a father than anyone could do alone – and more to being a family than they ever thought possible.