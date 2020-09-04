TriStar Pictures just unveiled the first photos from the upcoming romantic comedy, Happiest Season. The holiday romcom stars Kristen Stewart (Charlie’s Angels, Personal Shopper) and comes from actress, writer, and director Clea DuVall.

The cast also includes MacKenzie Davis, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Victor Garber, and Mary Steenburgen.

Happiest Season is based on a story by DuVall, with Mary Holland co-writing the screenplay. Issac Klausner and Marty Bowen produced, and Wyck Godfrey and Jonathan McCoy executive produced.

TriStar Pictures is aiming for a November 25, 2020 theatrical release.

The Plot:

Meeting your girlfriend’s family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her family’s annual Christmas dinner – until you realize that they don’t even know she’s gay – is even harder. When Abby (Stewart) learns that Harper (Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew.

Happiest Season is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas.