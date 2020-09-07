Sony Pictures just debuted the final trailer for the PG-13 romantic comedy, The Broken Hearts Gallery. Stranger Things‘ Dacre Montgomery and Blockers‘ Geraldine Viswanathan co-star in this romcom about the one of the most ununsual ways to get over a break-up.

In addition to Dacre Montgomery and Geraldine Viswanathan, the romantic comedy stars Utkarsh Ambudkar (Mulan), Molly Gordon (Animal Kingdom), Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), Suki Waterhouse (The White Princess), Arturo Castro (Silicon Valley), Ego Nwodim (Brockmire), Taylor Hill (Too Old to Die Young), and Bernadette Peters (The Good Fight).

First-time feature film director Natalie Krinsky wrote and executive produced The Broken Hearts Gallery. Selena Gomez, Jesse Shapira, Jeff Arkuss, Josh Phillips, Chantelle Tabrizi, Andrew Robinson, Mathew Hart, Mason Novick, Michelle Knudsen, Mandy Teefy, Laurie May, and Noah Segal also serve as executive producers.

Sony Pictures had hoped to get the film into theaters on July 17, 2020. Obviously, that didn’t happen and now the studio’s targeting a September 11th theatrical release.

The Broken Hearts Gallery Plot:

“What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you’ve ever been in? The Broken Hearts Gallery follows the always unique Lucy (Viswanathan), a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself.”







