Usher is Set for Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace in 2021

Grammy Award winner Usher is confirmed to headline a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The residency at the 4,300 seat venue will kick off on Friday, July 16, 2021.

“I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas,” said Usher. “My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they’ve never seen or heard before!”

According to Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, Usher’s shows will “be packed with an impressive repertoire of smash hits spanning Usher’s 20-year career, including his early records and more recent songs, as well as new music.” Tickets are expected to go on sale to the general public beginning September 10 at 10am PT. A special fan and Citi cardmembers presale opens on September 7th at 10am PT. Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and Caesars Rewards members will be able to participate in a presale beginning September 8th at 10am PT.

The following dates will be available for purchase:

July 2021: 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30, 31

Dec 2021: 28, 29, 31

Jan 2022: 1

$1 of every ticket purchased during this exclusive Las Vegas residency will be donated to Usher’s New Look, Inc. The charitable organization’s mission is to “transform the lives of underserved youth through a comprehensive program that develops passion-driven, global leaders. UNL’s peer-to-peer program model and curriculum provides Access, Awareness and Empowerment to youth in underserved communities, in order to guide them on a pathway to leadership and help them make educational and career choices that match their passions. Over the course of 21 years, the organization has reached more than 50,000 young people.”

Usher’s sold more than 65 million albums and has earned eight Grammy Awards. His 2004 album, Confessions, stands as the top solo album of the 2000s, according to Billboard. Plus, he’s had 18 Hot 100 top 10 singles as well as nine Hot 100 #1 hits.

Usher is currently busy working on his ninth studio album which is targeting a late 2020 release.