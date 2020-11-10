‘Happiest Season’ Unveils a New Trailer Starring Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart (Charlie’s Angels) and Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate) star as a couple hiding their relationship over the holidays in the romantic comedy, Happiest Season. Hulu’s just released a new trailer for the romcom from actress, writer, and director Clea DuVall.

In addition to Stewart and Davis, the cast includes Alison Brie (GLOW), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Mary Holland (Hoops), Burl Moseley (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Victor Garber (Tales of the City), and Mary Steenburgen (The Last Man on Earth).

Mary Holland co-wrote the screenplay and Issac Klausner and Marty Bowen produced. Wyck Godfrey and Jonathan McCoy served as executive producers.

Hulu has set a November 25, 2020 premiere date.

The Plot:

Meeting your girlfriend’s family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her family’s annual Christmas dinner – until you realize that they don’t even know she’s gay – is even harder. When Abby (Stewart) learns that Harper (Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew.

Happiest Season is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas.







