‘Big Sky’ Series Preview: Cast, Plot Details, and Episode 1 Photos

The trailer for season one episode one of ABC’s new drama Big Sky teases the most beautiful places hide the darkest secrets. Set to premiere on November 17, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT, Big Sky episode one was written by series creator David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and directed by Paul McGuigan.

The new series is based on C.J. Box’s book series and stars Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt, Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, and Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman. Dedee Pfeiffer plays Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind is Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn is Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel is Jerrie Kennedy, and John Carroll Lynch plays Rick Legarski.

Episode one guest stars include Gage Marsh as Justin Hoyt, Jeffrey Joseph as Joseph Dewell, Brooke Smith as Merilee Legarski, and Gabriel Jacob-Cross as Kai Dewell. David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, C.J. Box, and Gwyneth Horder-Payton serve as executive producers.

“Pilot” Plot: While on a road trip to visit her boyfriend in Montana, Danielle Sullivan and her sister Grace are kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote part of the highway, setting off a chain of events that leads private detectives Cody Hoyt and Cassie Dewell to team up with Cody’s estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for the sisters. But when the investigators discover these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, it’s clear they’ve stumbled onto something much bigger than them all.







