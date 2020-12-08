‘Clarice’ Teaser Trailer Debuts and Series Premiere Date Confirmed

CBS just launched a teaser trailer for the upcoming dramatic series Clarice set in the world of The Silence of the Lambs. The thriller will star Rebecca Breeds in the title role and has Jenny Lumet and Alex Kurtzman executive producing.

In addition to Rebecca Breeds, the season one cast will feature Michael Cudlitz as Paul Krendler, Lucca de Oliveira as Tomas Esquivel, Kal Penn as Shaan Tripathi, Nick Sandow as Agent Clarke, Devyn Tyler as Ardelia Mapp, and Marnee Carpenter as Catherine Martin. Elizabeth Klaviter and Heather Kadin are involved as executive producers for MGM Television and CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout.

CBS has set a Thursday, February 11, 2021 premiere date. The series will air at 10pm ET/PT.

The network also confirmed Tough As Nails, the reality competition series hosted by Emmy winner Phil Keoghan, will kick off its second season on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

“All eyes will be on CBS for three consecutive Sundays in early 2021 with the broadcasts of the AFC Championship Game, the GRAMMY Awards and Super Bowl LV,” stated Thom Sherman, Sr. Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment. “These powerhouse events provide us with the perfect platforms to promote the February debuts of our captivating new drama, Clarice, and the return of the positive and heartfelt Tough As Nails, which had a very successful first season run that resonated with viewers over the summer.”

The Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs. Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.







