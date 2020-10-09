‘Horizon Line’ Poster, Photo, and Hair-Raising First Trailer

STXfilms has unveiled the first trailer for the thriller Horizon Line. The studio’s also released a photo and poster for the high-flying drama directed by Mikael Marcimain (Liberty, Gentlemen & Gangsters) and set on a small plane in dire straits.

Horizon Line stars Allison Williams (Get Out), Alexander Dreymon (The Last Kingdom), and Keith David (Greenleaf) star. 10 Cloverfield Lane‘s Josh Campbell and Matthew Stuecken wrote the screenplay and Fredrik Wikström Nicastro produced.

STXfilms hasn’t confirmed a release date which is probably a wise decision given the fluidity of the theatrical release schedule.

The Plot:

Horizon Line is a thrilling survival story about two former lovers, Sara (Williams) and Jackson (Dreymon) who discover new altitudes of fear aboard a single-engine Cessna plane. It was supposed to be a routine and casual 99-minute flight to their friend’s tropical island wedding. But within minutes after takeoff, their pilot suffers a fatal heart attack, leaving Sara and Jackson with no idea where they are, no comms, and no clue how to land the plane.

With nothing but miles of ocean and sky in every direction, and a terrifying storm that’s about to envelop them, Sara and Jackson have only one shot – and there’s no going back.