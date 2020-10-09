‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ Returns for Season 2 in 2021

A Tyrannosaurus Rex roars and a Velociraptor stalks his potential next meal in the one minute teaser announcement for season two of DreamWorks Animation’s Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. The trailer was unveiled during Netflix’s New York Comic Con virtual panel for the animated action adventure series.

The eight-episode first season premiered on September 18, 2020. Season two is expected to arrive in 2021.

Season one’s voice cast includes Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Sean Giambrone as Ben, Kausar Mohammed as Yaz, Jameela Jamil as Roxie, and Glen Powell as Dave. Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall, Scott Kreamer, and Aaron Hammersley serve as executive producers, with Kreamer and Hammersley handling showrunner duties.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they’ll need to go from strangers to friends to family if they’re going to survive.

Season 2 will find the stranded campers struggling to survive on Isla Nublar as the series charges forward beyond the events of the Jurassic World film.







