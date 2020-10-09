‘Snowpiercer’ Season 2 Unveils a Teaser Trailer Featuring Sean Bean

TNT’s New York Comic Con virtual panel for Snowpiercer included the premiere of season two’s teaser trailer. The panel also included the announcement season two will debut on January 25, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) and Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World) are newcomers to the post-apocalyptic sci-fi action thriller, and this first look teaser shows a lot of clips of Sean Bean as Mr. Wilford. Here’s hoping Bean’s character, who was discussed in season one but didn’t appear, doesn’t follow the normal “Sean Bean always dies” trope and will survive for most of the new season.

Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind) and Grammy and Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) return to lead the cast as Melanie and Layton, respectively. The season two cast also includes Emmy nominee Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Tony Award winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo), and Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead).

Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson executive produce the series. Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi – producers of Snowpiercer the film – also are involved as executive producers.

The Snowpiercer Plot, Courtesy of TNT:

At the end of season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Diggs) emerging as the train’s leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer.

While she’s out there, it’s revealed that Alexandra (Blanchard), Melanie’s daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford’s dedicated protegee.

In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.









