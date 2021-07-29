‘House of Gucci’ Character Posters Reveal an Unrecognizable Jared Leto

Show of hands of those who glanced at the above House of Gucci poster and thought, “That’s Jeffrey Tambor.” It’s Jared Leto. Mind officially blown.

MGM just released five character posters for the drama based on Sara Gay Forden’s The House of Gucci and directed by four-time Oscar nominee Ridley Scott. Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna adapted Forden’s book for the screen.

The just-released posters feature Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, and Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci. The cast also includes Jack Huston as Domenico De Sole and Salma Hayek as Pina Auriemma.

Ridley Scott, Giannina Scott, Kevin J. Walsh, and Mark Huffam serve as producers, with Aidan Elliott, Marco Valerio Pugini, Megan Ellison, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth executive producing.

House of Gucci will open in theaters on November 24, 2021.

The Plot:

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.







