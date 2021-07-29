Backstabbing and shifting loyalties continue to wreak havoc on the lives of Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) in the new season five trailer for Billions just released by Showtime. The series will return for the second half of season five on September 5, 2021 after taking a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fifth season’s final five new episodes air on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT. Showtime previously announced the award-winning series will return for a sixth season.

The cast includes Asia Kate Dillon as Taylor Mason, Maggie Siff as Wendy Rhoades, and David Costabile plays Mike ‘Wags’ Wagner. Kelly AuCoin is ‘Dollar’ Bill Stearn, Jeffrey DeMunn plays Chuck Rhoades, Sr., and Condola Rashad is Kate Sacker. The Good Wife‘s Julianna Margulies guest stars in season five as Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author Catherine Brant. And Corey Stoll (House of Cards) was upped to a series regular for the fifth season, playing Bobby Axelrod’s adversary, Mike Prince.

Jeanane Garafolo joins the series as a guest star playing Winslow, the “hip owner of a legal cannabis corp.”

Showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien created Billions and serve as executive producers. Andrew Ross Sorkin is also credited as a co-creator.

The network released the following description of Billions season five:

In season five of Billions, Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim. Social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Stoll) poses a true threat to Axe’s dominance, and Chuck feuds with a formidable district attorney (Roma Maffia).

Taylor Mason (Dillon) is forced back to Axe Capital, where Taylor must fight to protect their employees and their assets. Wendy Rhoades (Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe.

In the second half of season five, the presence of powerful billionaire Mike Prince sends ripples through Axe Capital and gives Chuck Rhoades a potential new weapon in his fight against Bobby Axelrod. Alliances form, get ripped apart and form anew, and everyone from Taylor to Wendy gets roped into the conflict, which comes very close to destroying all they hold dear.







