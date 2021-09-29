MGM’s House of Gucci “Family” poster features five of the film’s big name stars. The studio previously released character posters with Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, and an unrecognizable Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci. The new “Family” poster features the same five actors in one gorgeous promotional poster.

Not shown are cast members Jack Huston as Domenico De Sole and Salma Hayek as Pina Auriemma.

The 2021 film is based on Sara Gay Forden’s The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed and was directed by four-time Oscar nominee Ridley Scott. Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna adapted Forden’s book for the screen.

Ridley Scott, Giannina Scott, Kevin J. Walsh, and Mark Huffam serve as producers, with Aidan Elliott, Kevin Ulrich, Marco Valerio Pugini, Megan Ellison, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth executive producing.

House of Gucci is targeting a November 24, 2021 theatrical release.

The Plot:

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.